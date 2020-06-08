TODAY |

Dr Siouxsie Wiles' cat Mischief photobombs live interview on TVNZ's Breakfast

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles has been an educated and authoritive voice throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in new Zealand, but this morning her cat Mischief had the Breakfast team in fits of laughter after photobombing her live interview.

The cat made its presence felt early on in the interview with some vigorous tail wagging. Source: Breakfast

Fittingly named, Mischief was "feeling a bit needy" at the moment after the death of her other cat Slinky recently, Dr Wiles said.

Mischief's television debut was with some vigorous tail wagging throughout the segment this morning.

"This is brilliant TV," host Jenny-May Clarkson laughed.

Dr Wiles was speaking before Cabinet meets today to decide on when New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

Watch the full interview below.

However the microbiologist voiced concerns as New Zealand looks to set up a travel bubble with Australia. Source: Breakfast

