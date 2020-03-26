Dr Siouxsie Wiles 'absolutely gutted' to see Black Lives Matter protestors not take Covid-19 precautions

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles says she was “absolutely gutted” to see protestors at the Black Lives Matter marches on Sunday not taking Covid-19 precautions.

The Auckland microbiologist wrote on Twitter that anyone who attended should self-isolate for 14 days.

“The last thing any of us want is to see a surge in cases,” she wrote.

