Dr Lance O'Sullivan lashes out at lack of Covid-19 response in Kaitaia

Dr Lance O'Sullivan has taken to social media once again to express his concern over the Government's Covid-19 response in the Far North.

The former New Zealander of the Year was taking a patient of his to be tested when he discovered Kaitaia's Covid-19 testing station was closed this weekend.

"Kaitaia, if you have Covid, you wait till Monday," he said during a Facebook live.

On taking the patient to Kaitaia Hospital to test them himself, Dr O'Sullivan claims he was told by hospital staff only four test swabs were available.

"I've got three and two patients in The Warehouse carpark that need to be swabbed," he says.

"That means there's two in all of Kaitaia. So those people who are out of there at the moment and you need to be tested for Covid, come in fast."

Dr O'Sullivan said his patient had links to a positive case and was now showing symptoms.

"This patient, if he tests positive, we would be able to say to him 'you've got to stay home you can't do shopping'.

"I'm not critical of him, I'm critical of the system."

He says the Government needs to be testing more people especially in the Far North where he feels the number of tests being conducted is lacking.

"We will be able to swab these ones today, but we're not going to be able to swab anyone this afternoon."

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Northland's DHB Chief Executive Nick Chamberlain said while the community based testing clinic runs Monday to Friday, there are GP and hospital services running 24/7 and if a person is sick they will be tested.

He says there is no demand for another community testing station as there currently is no cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kaitaia.

"We do not need two testing centres in Kaitaia, but we may need to transition to another site in the community if Kaitaia Hospital gets busy with Covid-19 cases."

Despite Dr O'Sullivan claming there were only four swabs available today, Mr Chamberlain says there are 120 swabs available in Kaitaia Hospital alone, with seven testing stations throughout Northland.

This afternoon the operations manager at Kaitaia Hospital said medical staff had been been working hard over the last three weeks to put systems and processes in place.

"I would also like to reiterate that we have no confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in Kaitaia Hospital," Neta Smith said.



"We are working very hard with iwi, Māori providers, GPs, the Council and other Social agencies to ensure we can provide the best possible support for our far North communities."

Ms Smith reiterated after-hours services in Kaitaia consisted of GP services and hospital services running 24 hours seven days per week.