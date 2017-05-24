 

Dr Lance O'Sullivan heavily criticised on social media after leaping on stage during anti-vax doco screening

The well known Northland doctor who hijacked a controversial screening of an anti-vaccine documentary in Kaitaia has been heavily criticised on social media.

The 2014 NZer of the year made the comments at a Kaitaia screening of the film Vaxxed
Dr Lance O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the Year, took to the stage during the screening of Vaxxed on Monday night, telling organisers they are contributing to deaths in a passionate speech. 

He said there is absolutely no evidence vaccines cause autism and he is concerned for his community because immunisation is safe and extremely important for children.

He then performed a defiant haka. 

Dr O'Sullivan was invited to watch along with a number of other health professionals but was unimpressed local DHB staff were present, which he says sends the wrong message. 

Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.
Since his public stance, Dr O'Sullivan has come under fire on social media, with people lashing out against the doctor by saying he was bought and paid for by a big pharmaceutical company. 

The campaigners have also attacked his disabled son, who has muscular dystrophy.

Screenings of Vaxxed across the country, including Whangarei and Kaitaia, had been kept secret, with organiser group WavesNZ notifying ticket holders of the venues just a few hours in advance. 

The film is a 2016 American film from anti-vaccination activists Del Bigtree and Andrew Wakefield.

It was widely criticised by the scientific community upon its release, with various reviews saying it cherry-picked facts, relied on unsubstantiated claims and used emotional pleas and context-free statistics to get its message across.

The 2014 NZer of the year made the comments at a Kaitaia screening of the film Vaxxed

Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Police say a driver was spotted doing a burn out in Mangere East, with an officer in an unmarked police car briefly chasing the driver.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

