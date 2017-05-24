Dr Lance O'Sullivan heavily criticised on social media after leaping on stage during anti-vax doco screening

The well known Northland doctor who hijacked a controversial screening of an anti-vaccine documentary in Kaitaia has been heavily criticised on social media.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the Year, took to the stage during the screening of Vaxxed on Monday night, telling organisers they are contributing to deaths in a passionate speech.

He said there is absolutely no evidence vaccines cause autism and he is concerned for his community because immunisation is safe and extremely important for children.

He then performed a defiant haka.

Dr O'Sullivan was invited to watch along with a number of other health professionals but was unimpressed local DHB staff were present, which he says sends the wrong message.

Since his public stance, Dr O'Sullivan has come under fire on social media, with people lashing out against the doctor by saying he was bought and paid for by a big pharmaceutical company.

The campaigners have also attacked his disabled son, who has muscular dystrophy.

Screenings of Vaxxed across the country, including Whangarei and Kaitaia, had been kept secret, with organiser group WavesNZ notifying ticket holders of the venues just a few hours in advance.

The film is a 2016 American film from anti-vaccination activists Del Bigtree and Andrew Wakefield.