Dr Lance O'Sullivan appointed to Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Board

Dr Lance O’Sullivan has been appointed to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Board.

Chairman of the Trust Murray Bolton says he will be an "important and valuable addition".

"The Trust is delighted to have the expertise and support of Lance for the work we do throughout the region... ...we look forward to having him involved in our organisation," Mr Bolton says in a statement.

Dr O’Sullivan was New Zealander of the Year in 2014 and is an outspoken advocate for better health services.

He first operated as a GP in Kaitaia and is now living in Auckland.