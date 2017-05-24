TODAY |

Dr Lance O'Sullivan appointed to Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Board

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Dr Lance O’Sullivan has been appointed to the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Board.

Chairman of the Trust Murray Bolton says he will be an "important and valuable addition".

"The Trust is delighted to have the expertise and support of Lance for the work we do throughout the region... ...we look forward to having him involved in our organisation," Mr Bolton says in a statement.

Dr O’Sullivan was New Zealander of the Year in 2014 and is an outspoken advocate for better health services.

He first operated as a GP in Kaitaia and is now living in Auckland.

Dr O’Sullivan joins trustees Murray Bolton, Sir John Kirwan, Ken Baguley, Michelle Boag and Simon Tompkins on the ARHT Board.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan.
Dr Lance O'Sullivan. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
4
Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
5
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:50
Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron chaired the Christchurch Call summit in Paris.

Tech companies and 17 countries sign up to Christchurch Call - but not US
Councillor Michael Laws has called a measure to have two candidates hand-picked by Ngāi Tahu for the Otago Regional Council's policy committee "worse than racist."

Otago Regional Council's move to have committee members picked by iwi 'worse than racist' - Michael Laws
03:45
Isaac Giesen is preparing for a whole new adventure.

Kiwi mental health advocate who rowed solo across the Atlantic has new adventure

02:23
Skye Stevenson was shocked to see the horrible mess at the end of her drive on Sunday.

Nine-year-old 'can't get her head around' why anyone would smash her pony manure stall