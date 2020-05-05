Dr John explains why influenza cases are 'flat-lining' during Covid-19 pandemic

Breakfast's resident doctor, Dr John Cameron joined the team this morning to explain New Zealand's fewer than usual number of influenza cases.

Dr John is seeing fewer colds and flus coming through his Auckland medical practice and he says it's the same around the country.

"It's early in the season so we wouldn't expect a huge amount (of influenza), but there's some ministry based tools that are mapping cases across the country and it's basically flat-lining," said Dr John.

Dr John says the low number of influenza cases is due to the Covid-19 lockdown stopping people mixing as usual.

Normally as it gets colder people begin to "get together more, they tend to go into buildings, sneeze over everyone and that's when we see epidemics of influenza which we normally expect around June/ July each year.

"If we stop people from interacting with each other we actually remove influenza from our environment."