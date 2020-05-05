Dr Bloomfield warns Kiwis not to 'celebrate before the full-time whistle' because of zero Covid-19 cases

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has warned Kiwis not to "celebrate before the full-time whistle" because of zero Covid-19 cases once again being announced for a second straight day.

However, as has been the norm over the lockdown period, today's announcement came with a warning to remain vigilant.

"Obviously having zero cases of Covid-19 to report for a second day in a row is very encouraging and all New Zealanders should be pleased with their efforts," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Of course we must stick to the plan, the worst thing we could do now is celebrate success early before the full-time whistle blows and jeopardises the gains we have made."

The total number of people who have or have had Covid-19 in New Zealand is 1486, after one previously probable case was found to not be Covid-19, Dr Bloomfield said at the media conference today.

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll remains at 20.

There are four people in hospitals throughout the country with the virus, with none in intensive care.

Now, 1302 people have recovered - up 26 on yesterday.

Yesterday, 3232 tests were carried out, adding to the total of nearly 156,000 total tests in New Zealand.