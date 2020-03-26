Dr Bloomfield wanted NZ to stay in Level 2 for longer, documents reveal

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield advised to stay in Alert Level 2 for most of June, according to a review released by the Government in a second tranche of documents relating to the coronavirus response.

As part of the document dump, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet released the review of Covid-19 Alert Level 2 controls.

In the document, the Director-General's recommendation is that at least 28 days - or two transmission cycles - were spent at the full version of Alert lLevel 2, before considering a move to Alert Level 1.

Of the three options in the document the earliest date to consider the move to alert level one was 22 June.

However, the country entered Alert Level 1 on June 8.

Income support costs

Meanwhile, the papers on income support put the total cost of the 12-week Covid income relief payment at $850 million.

People who have lost their jobs because of Covid-19 can now apply for the special income relief payment; it pays $490 a week for those who are out of full time work.

A report to ministers said 80,000 people previously ineligible for the benefit would be able to get the payment.

Close to 7000 people are already receiving it.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it had been difficult to forecast exactly how bad job losses would be.

Deportees

The Government has also considered how it will manage deportees from Australia when they start again.

The documents show Corrections is working with police and other agencies to plan for the resumption of deportations from across the Tasman.

A report to Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis in April said that - like all overseas arrivals - deportees would be required to stay in managed isolation for at least 14 days.

It said Corrections was aware of the safety risks deportees may pose if they were put up in the same accommodation as other arrivals.

A team of six people at Manukau Community Corrections will manage arrivals at the Auckland Airport.

It was not clear whether deportations had resumed since planning began.

Home schooling

The Education Review Office said learning from home during the lockdown did not work for most secondary students studying for NCEA.

In a paper to Education Minister Chris Hipkins the office said a survey found three quarters of students in Year 11 to 13 said they did not cope as well with the workload and expectations while learning from home.

The paper said most secondary students said they could not easily access the support they needed.

In contrast, far more primary school pupils said they got the help the required.

Public criticism for the pregnant and elderly during lockdown

The documents also showed elderly and pregnant women were subjected to public criticism for leaving their homes during lockdown.

The guidance delivered to the Covid-19 Ministerial group for people at higher risk of Covid-19 when entering Alert Level 3 is part of today's documents release.

It noted specific recommendations and communications for at-risk groups needed to be carefully managed, to avoid reducing their employment status and rights, stigmatisation and victim blaming.