Dr Bloomfield urges bar-goers resist breaking out 'dance moves learnt over the lockdown'

Source:  1 NEWS

As bars, pubs and clubs re-open today following the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has urged people to have fun but stay safe.

During the Government's daily press conference, Dr Bloomfield said the re-opening of hospitality joints should not be “compromising the gains we have already made with Covid-19”.

He said this meant people should continue to limit interaction between different groups of customers and staff. Dance floors will be off limits. 

“It will be a great chance to catch up with a friend and support your local business. This may not, however, be the time to publicly try out any new dance moves you have learnt over the lockdown,” the nation's top physician joked.

“So do have fun if you are heading out to a bar or pub in the coming days. But do support the staff by ensuring that you do so from your seat and you’re within your small group.”

Auckland proprietor 'excited' but 'apprehensive' as bars reopen around the country today

Under Alert Level 2 rules, no dancing or mingling is allowed in bars, pubs and clubs. Bars have been told to set up socially distanced tables and use one server for each group. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
