Dr Bloomfield rules out Level 1.5 for Auckland, says 'we're done with the .5s'

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has ruled out an Alert Level 1.5 for Auckland, should it shift Covid-19 alert levels again in the coming weeks. 

The Director-General of health says "at this point we're done with the .5s". Source: 1 NEWS

The Government announced yesterday Auckland would be moving from Level 2.5, to Level 2 at 11.59pm on Wednesday. 

Auckland's alert level status will then be reviewed on October 5, and the region could be joining the rest of New Zealand at Level 1 from October 7 if all goes to plan.

When asked this afternoon by media if he thought Auckland would need a Level 1.5, instead of a straight shift to Level 1, the Director-General of Health said at this point, they are "done with the .5s". 

"I think the aim is to, all going well over this next couple weeks, to bring Auckland down to Alert Level 1 along with the rest of the country." 

But, he said Level 1 looks a little different to what it was last time, with more measures in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"We’ve got QR codes around the place, people are using the app, we’re still encouraging mask use in public transport and on flights," said Dr Bloomfield. 

"I think there’s a much higher level of vigilance and we’ll obviously be wanting to keep the test rates up high as well." 

There were no new cases of Covid-19 announced in New Zealand today, either in the community or in a managed isolation facility.

New Zealand now has 61 active cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

