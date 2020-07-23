TODAY |

Dr Bloomfield reveals Parliamentary rugby clash nickname - 'Hospital Pass didn't make the grade'

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has finally revealed his nickname for this weekend's much anticipated Parliamentary rugby clash.

The Director-General of Health said “don’t smash Ash” was one of the suggestions. Source: 1 NEWS

The Director-General of Health said “Don’t Smash Ash” was one of the suggestions which didn't make the cut when asked by reporters at the end of today's Covid-19 briefing.

"The team at the Ministry of Health canvassed a few options for me. 'Hospital Pass' didn't make the grade. There was 'Don't Smash Ash', but I've been reassured by Minister [Peeni] Henare that no one will tackle me anyway," he said.

"But what I've settled on is 'The Eliminator'."

This is despite the Director-General of Health saying he was ‘set up’ by Ken Laban with a late positional switch. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Bloomfield says he is listed at flanker but hopes to have a run on the wing instead.

His team also includes former All Blacks Jason Eaton and Steve Bachop. Speaker Trevor Mallard is their manager, and former All Blacks Norm Hewitt and Rodney So’oialo are co-captaining.

New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team. Source: Facebook/New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team

They will be facing off against the Parliament team, which includes former National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse.

Also on that team is National MP Mark Michell, Labour MP Damien O’Connor and former All Blacks player Piri Weepu and his brother Billy.

The game is set to kick off at Wainuiomata Rugby Club on Saturday at 2.30pm.

New Zealand
Politics
All Blacks
