Dr Bloomfield 'privileged' to be in pack alongside former All Blacks for Parliamentary rugby match

Source:  1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield today said he's "privileged" to be in the pack alongside former All Blacks in a Parliamentary rugby match this weekend.

This is despite the Director-General of Health saying he was "set up" by organiser Ken Laban with a late positional switch.

"I think I've been set up by Ken Laban, because I said I'd have a short run on the wing and I've been listed at number 7," he said when asked about the game at this afternoon's official Covid-19 briefing.

"I'm greatly privileged to be in a forward pack alongside Rodney So'oialo, Norm Hewitt and Jason Eaton, but I'm not sure how long I will last on the field."

Dr Bloomfield will be representing the Ministry of Health, with his team managed by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

On the Parliamentary Rugby Team side, National MP Mark Michell and Labour MP Damien O’Connor are co-captaining, with National's Michael Woodhouse also on the team.

The Parliamentary team also features former All Black Piri Weepu and brother Billy.

The game is set to kick off at Wainuiomata Rugby Club on Saturday 25 July at 2.30pm.

