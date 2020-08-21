Dr Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask wearing technique on live TV

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has performed the "dangerous" task of demonstrating how to properly wear a mask on live TV this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked Dr Bloomfield to show his mask technique during the 1pm press briefing this afternoon as she didn't bring hers with her.

"This is always a little dangerous to do in front of a live TV audience," Dr Bloomfield said.

Despite his reservations, Dr Bloomfield managed to put the mask on and take it off without any issues.

He also had a top tip to avoid fogging up glasses while wearing one, something he says happens to him often.

"Apparently you can use some sellotape across the top of the mask to help."

Dr Bloomfield recently accepted a face mask selfie challenge from the World Health Organisation’s director-general on Twitter.

The WHO Wear A Mask challenge aims to send a message of solidarity to those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the organisation, tagged Dr Bloomfield in a tweet, encouraging him to share an image of himself on social media wearing a face mask.

Over the weekend, Dr Bloomfield accepted.

The Director-General of Health responded to Dr Ghebreyesus’ tweet with a selfie of his own.