TODAY |

Dr Bloomfield to meet with Canterbury DHB today amid tensions over funding cuts, resignations

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is set to meet with the Canterbury District Health Board today as it looks to cut millions of dollars in funding, and following a slew of board member resignations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The health board is looking to cut $56 million in spending to help plug a $180 million deficit. Source: 1 NEWS

In just five weeks, seven out of 11 members of the board's executive team have resigned with some citing an ‘adversarial’ attitude of the board as a reason.

The Canterbury DHB has the largest deficit of any health board in the country at $180 million.

To plug the deficit, it has announced it is cutting $56 million dollars in spending, including $16 million for nurses.

READ MORE
Outgoing Canterbury DHB nursing director warns of $16 million cut for nurses

Other cuts would be for senior medical staff and community services.

Director of nursing Mary Gordon was among seven of the health board's executive team to have resigned since July, saying it was no longer tenable to remain in her role there.

Protests against the funding cuts are scheduled outside the DHB offices this morning.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Outgoing Canterbury DHB nursing director warns of $16 million cut for nurses
2
Christchurch mosque killer called a 'maggot' at sentencing
3
Watch: War of words erupts between Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook
4
Morning Briefing August 27: Relief as gunman chooses not to speak
5
Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Hamilton
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Calls for all NCEA students to get automatic pass after Covid-19 disruptions

Outgoing Canterbury DHB nursing director warns of $16 million cut for nurses

04:34

Bombay locals express their gratitude to Auckland's border patrol workers

02:20

Pasifika volunteers desperate for sewing machines to help community amid face mask shortage