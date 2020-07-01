Dr Bloomfield asks for public's blessing to take a short holiday after months battling Covid-19

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is "planning a holiday" after a long stint at the helm of New Zealand’s Covid-19 fight.

The Director-General of Health told media he will take some leave next week at today's Ministry of Health briefing.

The comment came after he was asked whether he's had time to pause and reflect about all that has happened over the last few months.

"I haven’t had much time to pause I must say, but I am being invited to reflect on some aspects of the response to date and what has changed over that time.

"I am planning a bit of a holiday next week if that’s alright, but when I come back we could maybe do a little bit of reflection on some of the key events that have happened over that time," he said.

Dr Bloomfield has been the face of the Covid-19 battle in New Zealand and has been holding briefings on a near daily basis since the pandemic reached Kiwi shores back in late February.

His image has even been used to promote hot sauce and on clothing accessories as a fashion statement.

