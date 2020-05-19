TODAY |

Dr Bloomfield asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word - 'Can I have two?'

Source:  1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield was asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word today, and after a pause asked, "can I have two?"

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after the PM was also asked to describe herself in one word. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the Prime Minister was also asked to describe herself in one word during a media address in Rotorua.

"Right now, 'focused'," she responded to the question laughing.

Next up it was Dr Bloomfield's turn to sum up Ms Ardern in one word at the Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 media briefing.

"Can I have two?" he asked before simply answering "Prime Minister".

Dr Bloomfield and Ms Ardern have shared the stage many times since the Covid-19 pandemic began, only recently ending their daily press conferences together now the country has moved to Alert Level 2.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sixteen arrested, including Mongrel Mob leader, in massive police raid across Hawke's Bay
2
Teenage girl dies after getting stuck in rip along with three others at Auckland beach
3
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
4
Tourism industry pushes for one-off public holiday to boost economy - and the Government is considering it
5
No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Government considering recommending masks on public transport

No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield reveals latest Covid-19 infection figures
00:24

One person dead after car crashes down bank on Christchurch's Summit Road