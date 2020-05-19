Dr Bloomfield asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word - 'Can I have two?'

Dr Ashley Bloomfield was asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word today, and after a pause asked, "can I have two?"
It comes after the Prime Minister was also asked to describe herself in one word during a media address in Rotorua.
"Right now, 'focused'," she responded to the question laughing.
Next up it was Dr Bloomfield's turn to sum up Ms Ardern in one word at the Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 media briefing.
"Can I have two?" he asked before simply answering "Prime Minister".
Dr Bloomfield and Ms Ardern have shared the stage many times since the Covid-19 pandemic began, only recently ending their daily press conferences together now the country has moved to Alert Level 2.