Dr Bloomfield announces three new Covid-19 cases at managed isolation facilities today

New Zealand has three new confirmed cases of Covid-19, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today.

This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 14, all of which are in managed isolation facilities.

Dr Bloomfield says there is no community transmission in New Zealand.

One case is in Rotorua, which was reported yesterday but not confirmed, and two are in Christchurch.

The first case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 20 by way of Peru, and has been staying at the Ibis in Rotorua. She tested positive for Covid-19 following routine testing.

Dr Bloomfield said everyone who was on the same bus as her from Auckland Airport are being followed up, and all the passengers are already in managed isolation. The woman will be transferred to the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland, which is a dedicated quarantine facility.

The second case is a man in his 70s who arrived from India on June 20 and has been staying at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.

A man in his 30s is the third case and also arrived in New Zealand from India on June 20. He is staying at the same hotel as the man in his 70s.

In Christchurch, there is a quarantine section within one of the managed isolation facilities, which is where the two men will be transferred.

Any possible contacts of the cases are being identified and followed up, said Dr Bloomfield.

Dr Bloomfield yesterday said he was aware of reports of a second positive case at a mandatory isolation facility in Rotorua, alongside a confirmed case. That reported case hadn’t been included in the official total yesterday as the latest figures only update at 9am each day before being announced at around 1pm. Today, Dr Bloomfield confirmed that Rotorua case.