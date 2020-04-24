Dr Ashley Bloomfield urges Kiwis to remain vigilant as Alert Level 3 draws near - 'It’s really important not to slacken off the effort'

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says although it’s encouraging to have another day of single digit Covid-19 cases, vigilance remains crucial as New Zealand edges towards Alert Level 3.

His warning comes as nine new cases were announced today, up four from yesterday's number.

“As we prepare to move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday morning, it’s really important not to slacken off the effort," Dr Bloomfield says.

"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in Level 4 and as we move to Level 3.”

After more than four weeks of Level 4 lockdown restrictions, New Zealand will drop to Level 3 at 11.59pm tomorrow.

The total number of people in New Zealand who have or have had the virus is now 1470, but 1142 of those have since recovered - up 24 on yesterday.

There are currently seven people in hospitals throughout the country with Covid-19, with one of those people in intensive care.

There remains 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country.

Eighteen people have lost their lives to the virus in NZ.

The Ministry of Health reminded people that they shouldn't delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.