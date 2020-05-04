Dr Ashley Bloomfield urges Kiwis not to 'squander advantage' after no new Covid-19 cases reported

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is urging New Zealanders not to "squander our advantage" as today no new Covid-19 cases were reported for the first time since daily briefings began.

The Director-General of Health says this is just "a moment in time" and not the end of the fight.

"Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is just one moment in time.

"The real test is later this week when we factor in the incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for people to display symptoms," Dr Bloomfield said.

"So that's when we will have an indication if there are any new cases coming through that might be emerging in the community as a result of our shift from Level 4 to Level 3.

"We cannot afford to squander all the hard work and effort of the past weeks.

"We did see at the weekend it can be easy to start slackening off and we need to maintain discipline and keep pushing on and sustain the advantage that we have fought so hard for."

His warning comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a similar one earlier today.

"The rules are there for a reason, break them and you'll see action from the police," Ms Ardern told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"I think it's first important to remember the vast majority of our team of 5 million are sticking with it because we know that even just a little bit of slippage can let the entire side down.

"It's not the majority, but we have had some who haven't been staying the course, but what I do want to reassure the public is that the police are out there enforcing the restrictions, there have been prosecutions, there have been arrests and they will continue to enforce Level 3."