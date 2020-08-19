Dr Ashley Bloomfield takes part in WHO's face mask selfie challenge

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has accepted a face mask selfie challenge from the World Health Organisation’s top dog on Twitter.

The WHO Wear A Mask challenge aims to send a message of solidarity to those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the organisation, tagged Dr Bloomfield in a tweet, encouraging him to share an image of himself on social media wearing a face mask.

Over the weekend, Dr Bloomfield accepted.

The Director-General of Health responded to Dr Ghebreyesus’ tweet with a selfie of his own.