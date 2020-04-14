Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it's 'clear we are past the peak' of Covid-19 cases, despite highest daily death toll

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it's 'clear we are past the peak' of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand at alert Level 4, despite the country recording its highest 24-hour period death toll.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as 17 new cases and four deaths were announced today.

"It's clear that we are past the peak under this alert level," Dr Bloomfield said at today's Covid-19 briefing.

"The key information we are looking for now is for each of those new cases, we need to know where have they come from and ring fence contacts."

Read more Daughter of Rosewood Rest Home resident praises staff dealing with Covid-19 outbreak

The Director-General of Health says if more people with symptoms being tested come up as negative, that will give the Government an even "greater level of assurance" they are getting on top of it.

It comes as New Zealand recorded its deadliest day from coronavirus, with four deaths announced.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three of the new deaths are in residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and on man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home.

All of those six people who've died had underlying health conditions.

Read more 'I just want my mum safe' - Concerns grow for residents at two Christchurch rest homes that are Covid-19 clusters

The fourth death was a man in his 70s at Wellington Hospital whose case was linked to overseas travel.