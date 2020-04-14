TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it's 'clear we are past the peak' of Covid-19 cases, despite highest daily death toll

Source:  1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it's 'clear we are past the peak' of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand at alert Level 4, despite the country recording its highest 24-hour period death toll.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as just 17 new cases were announced today. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as 17 new cases and four deaths were announced today.

"It's clear that we are past the peak under this alert level," Dr Bloomfield said at today's Covid-19 briefing.

"The key information we are looking for now is for each of those new cases, we need to know where have they come from and ring fence contacts."

Read more
Daughter of Rosewood Rest Home resident praises staff dealing with Covid-19 outbreak

The Director-General of Health says if more people with symptoms being tested come up as negative, that will give the Government an even "greater level of assurance" they are getting on top of it.

It comes as New Zealand recorded its deadliest day from coronavirus, with four deaths announced.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest information was provided by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

Three of the new deaths are in residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and on man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home.

All of those six people who've died had underlying health conditions.

Read more
'I just want my mum safe' - Concerns grow for residents at two Christchurch rest homes that are Covid-19 clusters

The fourth death was a man in his 70s at Wellington Hospital whose case was linked to overseas travel.

On Monday April 20 the Government will announce whether New Zealand will move down to alert Level 3.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Four more people die of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing death toll to nine
2
Burger King New Zealand in receivership amid Covid-19 lockdown strain
3
Man who died from Covid-19 in Wellington Hospital battled virus for three weeks
4
Level 4 lockdown needs to be done once and done right to stamp out Covid-19, expert urges
5
'Very lucky to be surrounded by kindness' - Jacinda Ardern thanks family for help during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

OMV confirms new oil and gas field off Taranaki

Nearly $9 billion in wage subsidies paid to 1.4 million workers across New Zealand

'Very lucky to be surrounded by kindness' - Jacinda Ardern thanks family for help during lockdown

Burger King New Zealand in receivership amid Covid-19 lockdown strain