Dr Ashley Bloomfield recognised with New Zealand Medical Association's highest award

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has become a household name, regularly appearing on the screens of Kiwis throughout the country this year as he was broadcast live to audiences to give calm and measured updates on the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield presented the the Chair’s Award by the New Zealand Medical Association. Source: Supplied

Now, he's being recogised for his work with the highest award from the New Zealand Medical Association.

Last night, the association presented the Chair’s Award to Bloomfield at an event held at NZMA House in Wellington.

"From his time at the World Health Organization in 2011, through to a number of senior leadership roles within the Ministry of Health and District Health Boards, Bloomfield has led in a measured, methodical and motivational manner — fitting for the person at the helm of the Health Ministry, the Director General of Health and the person who has stood between New Zealand and the Covid storm," the association said in a statement this morning.

"I am truly delighted to present this to Ashley, who as well as been our colleague is a trusted and steadfast health leader," association chairwoman Dr Kate Baddock said.