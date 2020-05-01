TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield recognised with New Zealand Medical Association's highest award

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has become a household name, regularly appearing on the screens of Kiwis throughout the country this year as he was broadcast live to audiences to give calm and measured updates on the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield presented the the Chair’s Award by the New Zealand Medical Association. Source: Supplied

Now, he's being recogised for his work with the highest award from the New Zealand Medical Association.

Last night, the association presented the Chair’s Award to Bloomfield at an event held at NZMA House in Wellington.

"From his time at the World Health Organization in 2011, through to a number of senior leadership roles within the Ministry of Health and District Health Boards, Bloomfield has led in a measured, methodical and motivational manner — fitting for the person at the helm of the Health Ministry, the Director General of Health and the person who has stood between New Zealand and the Covid storm," the association said in a statement this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s face is being printed on t-shirts and tote bags all in the name of charity. Source: 1 NEWS

"I am truly delighted to present this to Ashley, who as well as been our colleague is a trusted and steadfast health leader," association chairwoman Dr Kate Baddock said.

The award goes to people who have made an outstanding contribution to the health of New Zealand. Past recipients include professor Frank Frizelle, Dr Robin Youngson, Dr Paul Hutchison, Dr Russell Wills, Dr Sharad Paul and professor Swee Tan.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
China 'surprised' NZ expressed concern over falsified photo of Australian soldier
2
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
3
MPs, foreign diplomats pay tribute to Winston Peters as he bids farewell to Parliament
4
With a month until split, Brexit trade deal hangs in balance
5
NZ economy set to end year only 3% down, 'phenomenal' result compared to most other nations
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:29

Racist, sexist pay gap among New Zealand professors revealed in damning report

07:11

Judith Collins declines to reveal her own view on legal pill-testing, as National's solidarity shows cracks

Medicinal cannabis component CBD doesn't impair driving, study finds

Morning Briefing Dec 2: Govt eyes further drug testing changes