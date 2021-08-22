Dr Ashley Bloomfield receives first Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has received his first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine in the capital.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

The Director-General of Health got the jab Sunday morning at the Pipitea Marae in Thorndon Quay, Wellington.

Bloomfield was gifted a Together Protecting Aotearoa shirt by Operations Clinical Lead for Tū Ora Compass, Jo Fowler for his efforts in heading the country's health response, after administering the vaccine.

"I'm feeling great actually, it's really nice to have got to this point," he said, having waited until his age group became eligible for the vaccine a few weeks ago.

Bloomfield told media he had made his booking last week, noting that the sudden surge in people wanting to get the jab since lockdown may mean others have to wait longer.

"One of the things that we've seen of course with the outbreak is the huge increase in interest in getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

"I can certainly recommend the experience the staff are just doing a really great job."

Bloomfield noted that the current outbreak of the Delta variant serves as a "stark reminder" of how important getting vaccinated is.

"Vaccination is a really important part of not only just in keeping ourselves safe now but also in being able to reopen."

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the country continues ramping up its vaccine rollout, with the first drive-in vaccination centre set to begin in Auckland today.

New Zealand reached a new record in its battle against Covid-19 on Saturday, with a record 56,843 Kiwis getting the jab.

However, there's been growing frustration among those eligible for the jab after the country's plunged into Alert Level 4, disrupting the rollout.

Some appointments were cancelled while other vaccination centres were shut down to allow health workers to be reallocated to Covid-19 testing sites.