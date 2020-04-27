TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was incredulous when asked about President Trump's recent comments on how injecting disinfectant into people with Covid-19 might help "clean" them of the virus.

His comments come after controversial remarks by the US President on the subject. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Bloomfield looked shocked when asked about the comments by a reporter at today's briefing.

He then turned to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying "I'm not going to comment on that Prime Minister".

"No, we will let your silence speak for itself," Ms Ardern replied.

Dr Bloomfield later responded with some advice when pressed by a journalist, who pointed out some people in the US have made themselves sick by ingesting disinfectants after Mr Trump's address.

"Under no circumstances should they think about doing that," he said to any Kiwis who had heard Mr Trump's statement.

The president yesterday suggested injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for Covid-19. Source: BBC

Disinfectant manufacturers in the US on Saturday also warned people not to follow President Trump’s advice.

While Mr Trump himself attempted to explain away his controversial remarks around injecting disinfectant into the body in a bid to eradicate Covid-19.

"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," he told reporters at a recent Bill signing.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
