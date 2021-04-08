Dr Ashley Bloomfield to hold unscheduled Covid-19 press conference today

The Ministry of Health has just announced an unscheduled Covid-19 press conference will take place this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front the media from Wellington at 1pm. Neither Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern nor Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins are expected to be in attendance, and the ministry has not revealed the reason for the change in protocol.

Ardern, who cancelled an appearance in Dunedin this morning due to fog, has indicated she will stay in Auckland today. She will meet with media at 2.30pm.