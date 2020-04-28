Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'enjoyed a takeaway coffee' to celebrate Alert Level 3, but warns Kiwis not to congregate outside cafes

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield "enjoyed a takeaway coffee" as more relaxed restrictions kicked in under Alert Level 3 today.

However, Dr Bloomfield also urged people to remain vigilant under the new level.

"We have made good progress to arrive at Level 3 but we are by no means in the clear," he said.

"It is crucial that all New Zealanders remain vigilant and follow the guidelines for Level 3 including physical distancing.

"Yes, like many people returning to work today I have enjoyed a takeaway coffee.

"However, it's important not to congregate outside cafes or other places, please do maintain physical distancing."

At lunchtime today, there were between 30 and 40 cars lined up for KFC and McDonald's in Auckland's Quay Street as people rush out to get takeaways.

McDonald's earlier told 1 NEWS people were after Big Macs, cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and coffee.

Some of McDonald's biggest stores had around 50 people waiting before they opened up today.

Both KFC and McDonald's restaurants will be ramping up social distancing inside their stores, along with health and safety protocols, including staff wearing gloves.