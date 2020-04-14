Dr Ashley Bloomfield disputes suggestion Rosewood Rest Home residents were left to die in hospital

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has strongly disputed the suggestion Rosewood Rest Home residents being cared for at Burwood Hospital are being left to die.

It comes after an announcement today that three more people from the rest home died at Burwood Hospital from Covid-19, taking the total number to six.

When asked by media if residents transported to the hospital from the rest home were essentially being left to die there, Dr Bloomfield disagreed.

“Well that is certainly doesn’t match with the comments that I just heard from families of the people being cared for there, I think in stark contrast, it’s certainly not what has been reported to me.”

Another bereaved family says it can't speak highly enough of the care at Rosewood and Burwood Hospital.

"The family skyped with dad and the nurse caring for him arranged for him to see a video the family had put together and there were lots of phone calls," the family told 1 NEWS.

It comes as New Zealand recorded its deadliest day from coronavirus, with four deaths announced.

Three of the new deaths were residents of Christchurch's Rosewood Rest Home - two men in their 90s and on man in his 80s. Six of the nine total deaths are connected to the rest home.

All of those six people who died had underlying health conditions.