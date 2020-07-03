Dr Ashley Bloomfield awarded his home town Lower Hutt's top accolade

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been awarded his home town's top accolade.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a ceremony last night in Lower Hutt's town hall, Dr Bloomfield was gifted the Mayoral Citation.

Lower Hutt Mayor Barry Campbell said Dr Bloomfield was chosen for the award because of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic alongside the wider health sector.

There are now 1180 people who have been confirmed with Covid-19 in New Zealand after two new cases yesterday.