TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield awarded his home town Lower Hutt's top accolade

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been awarded his home town's top accolade.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health has been gifted the Mayoral Citation by Lower Hutt’s Mayor. Source: Breakfast

In a ceremony last night in Lower Hutt's town hall, Dr Bloomfield was gifted the Mayoral Citation.

Lower Hutt Mayor Barry Campbell said Dr Bloomfield was chosen for the award because of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic alongside the wider health sector.

There are now 1180 people who have been confirmed with Covid-19 in New Zealand after two new cases yesterday.

There are now 18 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of who are in managed isolation or quarantine.

New Zealand
Wellington
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:35
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett leaving Blues, NZ for lucrative two-year deal in Japan - report
2
Jeffrey Epstein's ex Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of recruiting girls for sexual abuse
3
Dr Ashley Bloomfield awarded his home town Lower Hutt's top accolade
4
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
5
'He's got me there' – Winston Peters, Gerry Brownlee trade zingers in the House over shovel ready projects
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:36

Drifting championship to be New Zealand's first indoor motorsport event

AUT appoints QC in review into harrassment policies
02:06

Covid-19 outbreak in Australia grows as Northern Territory reports first case in months
06:03

Glaring pay discrimination issues revealed by Human Rights Commission research