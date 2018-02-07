 

Dozens trapped in collapsed hotel after powerful 6.4 earthquake smashes east coast of Taiwan

A very strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Taiwan today.

A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowly missing a lucky taxi driver.
The USGS reported the quake struck about 11.50pm last night local time (4.50am NZT) at a depth of about 9.4km.

A camera set up in a garage caught the powerful quake, which struck about 11.50pm local time in Hualien.
The epicentre was located close to city of Hualien, which has a population of more than 100,000 people.

The large building in Hualien looked very close to collapsing completely.
China Global Television Network reported that first counts indicate two people have been killed and 114 others injured.

Five buildings have collapsed and 29 people have been trapped inside the Marshal Hotel, which has collapsed.

A map showing the location of the earthquake and the approximate shaking it would have caused.

Imagery on social media shows the hotel on a severe lean.

The quake struck early in the morning near the eastern city of Hualien.
The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says 80 Kiwis are registered as being in Taiwan through the Safe Travel website - they have not received any requests for consular aid.

Emergency services are working to free people.

Infrastructure damage is widespread and casualty numbers are still unknown.


