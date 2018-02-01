Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

Many South Island residents will be picking up the pieces after a storm lashed New Zealand yesterday.

The Nelson area was lashed by storm surges and the West Coast copped the brunt of the severe weather.

More than 100 people remain stranded in Fox Glacier following slips and downed power lines.

Dunedin residents were on alert for more flooding with the arrival of this morning's king tide at 5.57am.

Strong winds and flooding forced the closure of nine roads in the South Island including State Highway 6 between Westport and Greymouth.

Around 90 motorists became stranded in Fox Glacier but managed to find shelter overnight.

In Christchurch 600 homes remain without power this morning.