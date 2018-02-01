 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Many South Island residents will be picking up the pieces after a storm lashed New Zealand yesterday.

Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.
Source: Sven Martin

The Nelson area was lashed by storm surges and the West Coast copped the brunt of the severe weather.

More than 100 people remain stranded in Fox Glacier following slips and downed power lines.

Dunedin residents were on alert for more flooding with the arrival of this morning's king tide at 5.57am.

The destructive weather system is expected to hit the southern city later today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Strong winds and flooding forced the closure of nine roads in the South Island including State Highway 6 between Westport and Greymouth.

Around 90 motorists became stranded in Fox Glacier but managed to find shelter overnight.

In Christchurch 600 homes remain without power this morning.

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.
Source: 1 NEWS

All of Glenduan in the Tasman District is also without power as well as some areas in Stoke. 

Related

West Coast

Christchurch and Canterbury

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

00:38
2
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview


00:21
3
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

00:26
4
Unfortunately, United staff at Newark airport didn't let the animal on board.

US airline stops 'emotional support peacock' from boarding flight

5

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

02:03
The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

'It's so incredibly inspiring' – Jessica Chastain on a big year for women in Hollywood

The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.


00:48
Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos and other belongings as the ocean surged over the seawall and into her home.

'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos as the ocean surged into her home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 