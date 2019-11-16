TODAY |

Dozens of police force people out of Auckland park and make arrests after huge teen brawl

Police removed a large number of teenagers from Auckland's Selwyn Reserve in Mission Bay yesterday after a huge brawl broke out.

Police also cleared members of the public from the park during the incident by standing in a line and slowly advancing forward.

As many as one hundred teenagers were involved in the brawl and Police were called about 3.30pm.

Eight teens were taken into custody - one for assaulting a police officer and the others for disorderly behaviour and fighting-related offences, a police spokesperson said.

All eight have been released without charge.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police will remain around the area today.

Eight teens were arrested after the incident which took place at Selwyn Reserve. Source: NZ Herald
