Dozens of police force people out of Auckland park and make arrests after huge teen brawl

Police removed a large number of teenagers from Auckland's Selwyn Reserve in Mission Bay yesterday after a huge brawl broke out.

Police also cleared members of the public from the park during the incident by standing in a line and slowly advancing forward.

As many as one hundred teenagers were involved in the brawl and Police were called about 3.30pm.

Eight teens were taken into custody - one for assaulting a police officer and the others for disorderly behaviour and fighting-related offences, a police spokesperson said.

All eight have been released without charge.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.