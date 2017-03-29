Dozens of flights cancelled, delayed due to fog at Auckland Airport

Fog across Auckland has caused dozens of domestic flights to be cancelled or delayed this morning at Auckland Airport.

Flight board in Wellington Airport with listed cancelled departure flights due to fog. Source: 1 NEWS

Approximately 40 domestic flights have have been cancelled while 38 domestic flights have been delayed, the airport says in a statement.

Air New Zealand flights from Tauranga, Gisborne, Palmertson North, Rotorua, Kerikeri and Napier/Hastings have been delayed, while two flights from Palmerston North and Nelson have been cancelled.

Passengers travelling today have been advised to check Auckland Airport's website to check if their flights have been affected.

Domestic flights to Dunedin have not been affected by the fog.