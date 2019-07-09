TODAY |

Dozens of electric vehicle charging stations coming to regional New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has announced more funding for electric vehicle charging stations around the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It would be the first time such fees have been imposed. Source: 1 NEWS

It says there will be up to 110 new EV chargers nationwide in cities and regions including Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth and Oamaru among others.

There will also be 50 electric vehicles made available for ride-sharing.

Nearly $4 million of funding for the projects will come from the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, with another $12 million from "successful applicants of projects focused on encouraging low-emission transport".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Political reporter Benedict Collins has the latest from the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll. Source: 1 NEWS

Some notable projects to receive funding include: 

• Foodstuffs to partner with ChargeNet to install public fast chargers at urban and provincial supermarkets

• The Warehouse Group to install fast chargers at regional Warehouse stores for public use

• Cityhop to purchase 50 electric vehicles for nationwide car sharing

• Mahu City Express to add an electric coach to its luxury coach and shuttle service operating between the Mahurangi region and Auckland

• Eastland Port to purchase an electric truck for watering and dust suppression at Eastland Port, which will be the first electric water truck in NZ

• The Wellington City Council to install chargers at Waitohi, a major community hub being developed in Johnsonville

• Northpower to trial of vehicle-to-grid technology at a residential address

In total, the Government says it has now committed co-funding for over 1000 EV chargers nationwide, of which over 600 are operational.

New Zealand
Politics
Transport
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Elton John postpones final Auckland concerts until 2021 after illness
2
Kiwi actor KJ Apa shows off his butt in saucey birthday message to Ellen
3
Injured Whakaari/White Island guide reveals glimpse into recovery ordeal with Instagram posts
4
Tonga expelled by International Rugby League
5
British passengers who live streamed daily updates on quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Missing Porirua woman Karina Bradnam found safe
06:13

Air NZ reduces flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong due to lack of demand amid Covid-19 outbreak
01:41

Kiwi toy company could lose millions as coronavirus causes factory delays in China
00:56

Laser dangerously pointed at police Eagle helicopter twice on first night in Christchurch