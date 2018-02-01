 

Dozens of Dunedin residents spend night in temporary accommodation after fire forces evacuation of homes

A large vegetation fire in Dunedin has been contained, helped by rain, although 100 homes were evacuated.

One hundred homes in Dunedin’s Burnside were evacuated.
Fire and Emergency NZ says the fire is now contained and fire fighters will be dampening down hot spots today.

Firefighters were called to McLeods Road in Burnside on Wednesday evening after the fire spread to nearby industrial buildings and threatened residential homes.

The 20-25h fire led to the evacuation of approximately 100 properties and residents will not return to their homes until Thursday morning.

At the height of the fire, six helicopters, 25 crews and about 100 personnel were fighting it.

It damaged three industrial buildings, including a shed.

Part of the Dunedin Southern Motorway was also closed to traffic.

Steady rain helped put the fire out as ground crews worked throughout the night to contain the perimeter of the fire, says incident controller Phil Marsh.

There has been a massive response to the blaze, which has already destroyed three industrial properties.
The industrial area around the fire site has been cordoned off and people are still being advised to keep away from the area.

Evacuated residents have been invited to a community briefing at the St Clair Golf Course at 8am on Thursday to discuss reoccupying their properties.

The two smaller fires, one north of Dunedin and the other at wood chip mill near Invercargill have now both been contained.

