Dozens of BBQs stolen from Auckland Mitre 10 in mass overnight theft

People are warned to keep an eye out for brand-new barbecues being sold for cheap, after dozens were stolen from an Auckland Mitre 10 Mega store in a mass overnight burglary.

Almost 50 barbecues were stolen from the East Auckland store overnight on Monday, police said today.

It's believed the thieves may have used a truck to visit the store multiple times.

Weber and Everdure branded barbecues were stolen in the robbery.

People are urged to keep an eye out and "use their good judgment" if they see new barbecues being sold for a discounted price, especially on online platforms such as the Facebook Marketplace.

"We are appealing to anyone in our community who is offered a new cheap Weber or Everdure BBQ or has information about this crime to contact us immediately," inspector Chris Barry says.

"We are determined to hold these offenders to account."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit by calling 105 and quoting file number 200505/8672, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

