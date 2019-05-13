TODAY |

Dozens of Auckland buses cancelled over next two days as strikes continue

More buses are being cancelled in Auckland over the next few days as strike action by NZ Bus continues.

Some services will be shut down between 2pm and 5pm on Thursday, and between 12.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday.

School buses will still operate as usual on Thursday, Auckland Transport says.

Around 70 bus routes will be affected each day, including the CityLink, InnerLink, OuterLink and TāmakiLink.

Services not operated by NZ Bus will be unaffected, Auckland Transport says.

Last week more than 1000 bus trips were cancelled during a day of strikes, with more than 700 drivers attending a meeting to discuss their collective agreement.

NZ Bus operates busy routes along Dominion, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau Roads, as well as other routes across the wider Auckland region.

Full details of the cancelled services are available on the Auckland Transport website.

