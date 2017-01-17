A dozen men arrested after Mongrel Mob funeral procession erupted in gang fight in Whakatane

A dozen men were arrested today following a gang-related shooting and disorder in Whakatane last Tuesday.

Four search warrants were carried out at properties in the Bay of Plenty town this morning where a gun and large amount of ammunition were found.

Charges include using a firearm against law enforcement officers, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearms, participating in an organised criminal group and rioting.

Whakatane plunged into chaos on January 17 when a large Mongrel Mob contingent travelling from Kawerau came across Black Power members on the way.

The procession and a motorcade of more than 100 Mongrel Mob members was interrupted and a gang fight erupted on the streets, with shots fired near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads.