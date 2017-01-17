 

A dozen men arrested after Mongrel Mob funeral procession erupted in gang fight in Whakatane

Breaking
A dozen men were arrested today following a gang-related shooting and disorder in Whakatane last Tuesday.

Tensions were high in Whakatane today as a funeral procession from Kawerau passed through town.
Four search warrants were carried out at properties in the Bay of Plenty town this morning where a gun and large amount of ammunition were found.

Charges include using a firearm against law enforcement officers, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearms, participating in an organised criminal group and rioting.

Whakatane plunged into chaos on January 17 when a large Mongrel Mob contingent travelling from Kawerau came across Black Power members on the way.

The procession and a motorcade of more than 100 Mongrel Mob members was interrupted and a gang fight erupted on the streets, with shots fired near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads.

"The antisocial behaviour of these individuals and the events of 17 January were dangerous and unacceptable, and because of them members of the public were put at risk," said Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson of the Bay of Plenty Police.

A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.
