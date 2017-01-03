Downtown Auckland armed raid: Police release picture of man who pointed pistol at shop worker

Police are appealing for help over an armed robbery in central Auckland in November.

Police are seeking help identifying and finding a man who robbed a central Auckland store at gunpoint and fled in a Suzuki Swift in November. Source: Supplied

The robbery took place at a money exchange shop on Queen Street about 8am on November 14.

A man wearing hi-viz clothing entered the shop and pointed a pistol toward the person working in the shop, forcing them to lie on the ground, police say.

The man then took cash from the shop and fled to Lorne Street where he was picked up by a silver Suzuki Swift that was missing its hubcaps.