Downpours tipped for Thursday despite Cyclone Fehi weakening on its way to NZ

A tropical cyclone has formed near New Caledonia but is expected to weaken as it makes its way to New Zealand.

Tropical Cyclone Fehi was officially named by the Fiji MetService today, and is a category 1 storm which is expected to stay at that status for two days.

While the storm is expected to weaken and lose tropical storm status as it tracks south in the days ahead, warmer than usual waters around New Zealand will help fuel it and keep very heavy rain and winds going as it approaches the West Coast mid-week.

Depending on how the high moves will depend on the precise tracking of the tropical low when it gets to New Zealand, but most models agree the low will cross the country on Thursday, probably over the South Island, WeatherWatch said.