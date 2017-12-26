 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Downpours tipped for Thursday despite Cyclone Fehi weakening on its way to NZ

share

Source:

NZN

A tropical cyclone has formed near New Caledonia but is expected to weaken as it makes its way to New Zealand.

Driving in the rain (file picture).

Driving in the rain (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Tropical Cyclone Fehi was officially named by the Fiji MetService today, and is a category 1 storm which is expected to stay at that status for two days.

While the storm is expected to weaken and lose tropical storm status as it tracks south in the days ahead, warmer than usual waters around New Zealand will help fuel it and keep very heavy rain and winds going as it approaches the West Coast mid-week.

Depending on how the high moves will depend on the precise tracking of the tropical low when it gets to New Zealand, but most models agree the low will cross the country on Thursday, probably over the South Island, WeatherWatch said.

Thursday is expected to be a very wet day in many regions with the system clearing away quite quickly on Friday. There is a chance of flooding from this low and wind damage.

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:39
2
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

00:29
3
Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

00:15
4
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

5
Driving in the rain (file picture).

Downpours tipped for Thursday despite Cyclone Fehi weakening on its way to NZ

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

00:29
Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars was a big winner at this years awards.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 