Downpours, gales set to lash regions in both islands today

Heavy rain and northwest gales are set to lash much of the South Island and lower North Island today.

MetService last night issued a severe weather watch for Dunedin, the Southern Lakes, Central and North Otago, the Canterbury high country, Buller, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

The forecaster says 80 millimetres of rain could fall in 15 hours in some areas.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Fiordland, Westland and the Tararua range, with a northwest flow expected to bring a burst of heavy rain to the West Coast.

Check you regional forecast on our weather page.

