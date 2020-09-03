How to download the NZ Covid Tracer app on Huawei phones without Google Play

Huawei has developed a workaround for the company's newer phones that allows users to install the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Huawei logo on screen of Huawei Nova 3i. Source: istock.com

The app is still not available on the official Huawei App Gallery store that comes pre-installed on Huawei phones.

This has left people with phones that were released by Huawei after the US imposed sanctions on the Chinese company, which meant they no longer have access to the Google Play store, scratching their heads over how to download the NZ Covid Tracer app.

The Ministry of Health pointed 1 NEWS to contact Huawei directly for a workaround to the issue.

The three steps to install the app involve installing a different app store, details of which can be found below:

1. Download petal search from Huawei's App Gallery.

2. Search NZ Covid Tracer app

3. Download and install the NZ Covid Tracer app

The Ministry of Health says it will update its website to include the fix for Huawei.

Huawei says it's "trying its best" to get the app officially available on the Huawei App Gallery to make it easier for users to download.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health today, the NZ Covid Tracer has now recorded 2,067,900 registered users.