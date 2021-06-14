TODAY |

Down syndrome advocate, Special Olympian Michael Holdsworth proud of MNZM

Source:  1 NEWS

Special Olympian Michael Holdsworth says he's "quite proud and honoured" to have recently become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. 

Holdsworth was made a member last Monday in the Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to Special Olympics.

He has been involved with the Special Olympics for 32 years as an athlete — competing in skiing and swimming — advocate, and Global Ambassador.

Holdsworth is believed to have made history when he became an MNZN, being the first person with Down syndrome to receive this kind of honour. 

"I am quite proud and honoured to receive this award," he told Breakfast one week on.

"I'm proud of all the things I've done for those 32 years in the Special Olympics and all the things I've achieved with my sport."

"I'm really proud, my family I'm proud, all the years I've done for the sport and other things, I'm quite proud," Holdsworth said. 

IHC New Zealand colleague Ma'ao Vaireka said he was "extremely proud" of Holdsworth. 

"I'm pretty stoked for him, it's amazing."

