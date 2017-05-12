 

Double the risk of death in 40% of New Zealand's cars, new research says

People are twice as likely to die in a crash in New Zealand if the car they're travelling in was built before the year 2000, according to new research.

A crash test carried out by the AA and NZTA between a 1998 Corolla and its 2015 counterpart this week produced dramatic results.

Source: Supplied

The AA and NZTA have revealed the result of a car-to-car crash test which was conducted this week by independent vehicle safety advocate ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Programme).

In the test, a 1998 Toyota Corolla was lined up against its 2015-built counterpart, which has a 5 star ANCAP safety rating, and crashed in a simulated head-on collision with dramatic results.

"This week's crash test shows the driver in the older vehicle would likely have been killed or very seriously injured," AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says.

The 1998 Corolla was built before the current frontal impact rule was applied, setting minimum safety standards for cars sold in New Zealand. It is also not equipped with life-saving airbags.

NZTA data shows cars built before 2000, which represents nearly 40% of all passenger cars and SUVs on New Zealand roads, are involved in 57% of fatalities.

ANCAP safety graph illustrating the data proving older vehicles are more likely to be involved in fatal crashes.

Source: ANCAP

Statistics from the NZTA show the average age of cars in New Zealand is more than 14 years.

"Vehicle manufacturers are playing their part by building better, safer cars packed full of crash prevention technology, but for this to have more impact on our road toll the average age of the fleet must reduce significantly," Ms Stocks says.

NZTA Road Safety Director Harry Wilson says that investment in safety isn't necessarily expensive.

"In today's market used car buyers can easily find much safer vehicles than the older example in this week's test for a price often well under $10,000," he said.


