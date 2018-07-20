Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

Two people are dead after a vehicle hit a building in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Police say the vehicle went off Pakuranga Road and crashed into a building near Udys Road/Johns Lane.

Speaking to media today Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police are in the early stages of their investigation but "it's pretty evident speed was a contributing factor" in the crash.

Scene of double-fatal crash in Pakuranga, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the accident at around 7.20am.

Two people were found dead in the vehicle.