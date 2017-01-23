 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Double drownings: Two men dead in separate North Island incidents

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The bodies of two men have been recovered from North Island waters this afternoon in two separate incidents.

A man was swept away by the Waiwhakaiho River this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

A man's body has been found 200 metres from where he was swept away at Waiwhakaiho River in Taranaki.

Police say they were notified at 4.40pm that a person walking across the river was swept away.

Next of kin are being notified and police are working to identify the body.

Otaki rescue annd recovery

One person is dead and another missing after a boat capsized off the Kapiti Coast this afternoon.

One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.
Source: 1 NEWS

A middle-aged local man's body has been recovered and another person is still missing after an inflatable boat capsized in the mouth of the Otaki River.

The rescue effort to find the missing person has been suspended after a member of the Otaki Surf Life Saving told 1 NEWS the water is looking "gnarly" with three metre swells.

The search will continue on land until later this evening but the water search will not continue tonight, police say.

Related

Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:06
1
One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.

Double drownings: Two men dead in separate North Island incidents

00:12
2
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
3
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:21
4
The snow, caused by a freak storm, is believed to be waist-deep in some parts.

Sahara Desert hit by biggest snowfall in living memory

00:54
5
For one moment, Jack seemed to have forgotten that Sam has moved on from Breakfast.

'Thirteen years of friendship have gone in a moment' - Jack Tame's slip of the tongue about Sam Wallace leaves Matty gobsmacked


01:57
This skeletal show-stopper is built from more than 250 bits of wood and is part of the biennial sculpture exhibition.

Ambitious sculpture brought to life on Waiheke Island for popular festival

The 16 metre long 'Gateway' is built from 255 pieces of laminated pine.

00:29
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

The hosts won by nine wickets after bowling out the entire Bangladesh line up today for just 173 runs.

01:16
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Good news: 'We finally get a breather from all the crazy weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:48
The Sign of the Kiwi at the junction of Dyers Pass and Summit Road has been closed to the public since the 6.3 magnitude quake.

Landmark Christchurch cafe Sign of the Kiwi re-opens

The cafe, damaged in the 2011 quake, has been lovingly restored to the tune of almost $1m.

06:58
1 NEWS travelled to the quake-hit community to see how the locals are getting on after the life-changing event.

'Christmas will be hard' for Kaikoura locals as slow rebuild looms

As embattled locals pause for Christmas, Luke Appleby finds resilience and optimism in a community looking to the future.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ