Double drownings: Two men dead in separate North Island incidents

The bodies of two men have been recovered from North Island waters this afternoon in two separate incidents.

A man's body has been found 200 metres from where he was swept away at Waiwhakaiho River in Taranaki.

Police say they were notified at 4.40pm that a person walking across the river was swept away.

Next of kin are being notified and police are working to identify the body.

Otaki rescue annd recovery

One person is dead and another missing after a boat capsized off the Kapiti Coast this afternoon.

A middle-aged local man's body has been recovered and another person is still missing after an inflatable boat capsized in the mouth of the Otaki River.

The rescue effort to find the missing person has been suspended after a member of the Otaki Surf Life Saving told 1 NEWS the water is looking "gnarly" with three metre swells.