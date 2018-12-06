TODAY |

Double bulletin of 1 NEWS tonight

1 NEWS
TVNZ will broadcast two evening news bulletins tonight due to Rugby World Cup coverage.

1 NEWS will broadcast at its usual time of 6pm, but on TVNZ 2.

Then on the programme’s usual channel – TVNZ 1 – another live bulletin will air at 7pm following coverage of Argentina v Tonga.

Both bulletins will be live, including the same stories of the day, but with updated crosses and sports news to reflect developments, including the rugby result. 

Melissa Stokes will host both bulletins, with Renee Wright presenting the weather, and we’ll be live to Japan with the latest Rugby World Cup coverage.

TVNZ said: “We know news is important to viewers, so we want to ensure it’s still easy to access through RWC 2019.”

1 NEWS Now will livestream the 7pm version.

Melissa Stokes Source: 1 NEWS
