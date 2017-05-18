 

Double-barrel shotgun pointed at Auckland bar staff during robbery

Two men armed with a sawn-off side-by-side double barrel shotgun threatened staff at an Auckland bar before stealing cash.

The two robbers enter the bar.

Police are appealing for witnesses and sightings of the getaway car being abandoned after the aggravated robbery on Great North Road, Point Chevalier yesterday morning.

It happened at about 10.55am and police say the bar staff were left shaken but not injured.  

The robbers inside the bar.

The robbers were last seen leaving in a silver Subaru Legacy, travelling west on Great North Road. 

Shortly afterwards, a 2001 silver Legacy that had been stolen from Parnell six weeks ago was found on Kiwi Street, Point Chevalier, where it had been set on fire. 

The robbers move through the bar.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said this afternoon forensic examinations are ongoing and police want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in the past six weeks.

Both offenders were described as Maori or Polynesian, aged 20 to 30, and of solid build. 

A robber wields the gun as the raid continues.

The robber holding the gun was wearing a black New Era cap with a white or grey peak, and a grey sweatshirt with a large triangle on the back. 

The other wore a distinctive black hoodie with The Game logo on the front and was carrying a Pams branded chilly bag. 

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened, who saw the car being abandoned in Kiwi Street, or who has any information about those responsible.

