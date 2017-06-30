 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Are we hysterical about tiny levels of meth in New Zealand houses?

Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.
Source: Breakfast

TVNZ 1's Breakfast presenter Hilary Barry spoke to Dr Nick Kim this morning about issue, after new guidelines for testing for the drug were released yesterday. 

Dr Kim is a Senior Lecturer in Environmental Chemistry at Massey University and says that despite the official level of contamination being raised from 0.5 to 1.5 microgramms per 100cm2, we are still safe at that level.

Read more: Meth testing guidelines for properties finally released

Dr Kim says the level of P needed to have any reaction at all is hundreds of times higher than the new official guidelines.

Despite this, he says, people are still worried, for their health, and property value.

When a house is certified as "decontaminated" on a LIM report it sells for an average five per cent less.

An Internal Affairs undercover operation at 120 venues across NZ revealed disappointing results.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Health

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:44
2
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

01:02
3
It's been asked why the 42-year-old celebrity chef has been commenting on the 20-year-old's post.

'Your funny babe' – what was behind chef Jamie Oliver's strange message to Lorde?

02:11
4
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

5
Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo with his new twin sons.

'So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life' - Ronaldo leaves Portugal team to be with twin sons

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."

01:58
The series features white Australian comedian Chris Lilley.

'A really good time to laugh' - Australian TV series featuring dysfunctional Tongan gets positive reaction from some

The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ