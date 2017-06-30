'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

Are we hysterical about tiny levels of meth in New Zealand houses?

TVNZ 1's Breakfast presenter Hilary Barry spoke to Dr Nick Kim this morning about issue, after new guidelines for testing for the drug were released yesterday.

Dr Kim is a Senior Lecturer in Environmental Chemistry at Massey University and says that despite the official level of contamination being raised from 0.5 to 1.5 microgramms per 100cm2, we are still safe at that level.

Dr Kim says the level of P needed to have any reaction at all is hundreds of times higher than the new official guidelines.

Despite this, he says, people are still worried, for their health, and property value.