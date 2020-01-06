Doorbells that are secretly filming you growing in popularity

Keeping your house safe while you're away on holiday is a big issue at this time of year and now the answer may lie with high-tech doorbell security systems, which let you see all your visitors whether you're at home, or at the beach.

Make-up artist Kasia Stanicich has a doorbell camera installed at her home office, which starts filming the moment it detects movement.

"You press a button and it's got a camera, and you can speak to whoever's on the other side of it," she told 1 NEWS.

From a quick glance, it looks like any other door in the neighbourhood - but every single move you make is being recorded and kept on file.

Ms Stanicich is one of many people installing the technology as it becomes more affordable.

Overseas, it's been used to protect homeowners, catching violent offenders in the act.

Security expert Paul McCormick says they've exploded in popularity over the last two years, as the technology gets cheap enough for homeowners to invest in their security.

"When they first started coming out, the old analogue solutions, they were like $1500 - $2000 exercise, but now you can buy something that's $300 out of the box," he told 1 NEWS.

For business owners like Ms Stanicich, the peace of mind is priceless.

"If you're [suspicious] about someone that's come to your front door, and you want to report it to the cops, you can literally just download it as a file and send it straight to them."