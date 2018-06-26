Door removal factor in fatal Port Hills chopper crash

Doors removed from a helicopter that crashed during Christchurch's Port Hills fires, killing the pilot, had led to fluctuating air pressure in the cabin, an investigators report has found.

Pilot and decorated soldier Steve Askin was killed when the Squirrel helicopter crashed as he was fighting the blaze on 14 February 2017.

The helicopter crashed as it was returning to a pond to refilling its firefighting monsoon bucket.

Nine homes were destroyed, five more were damaged and thousands of people were forced to evacuate their properties. It was 66 days before the fire was fully extinguished.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has released its report into the crash.

It said Mr Askin's use of cannabis did not impair his performance at the time of the crash.

Pilot and decorated soldier Steve Askin. Source: 1 NEWS

Chief accident investigator Captain Tim Burfoot says the doors on the pilot's side of the helicopter had been removed so the pilot could see its firefighting monsoon bucket more easily.